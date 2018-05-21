Olympian sues USA Swimming to allege sexual abuse cover-up

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2008, file photo, Ariana Kukors swims to win the Women's 200-yard breaststroke finals during the 2008 USA Swimming Short Course National Championships at the Georgia Tech Aquatic Center in Atlanta. Olympic swimmer Kukors Smith sued USA Swimming on Monday, May 21, 2018, alleging the sport's national governing body knew her former coach sexually abused her as a minor and covered it up. Kukors Smith filed the lawsuit in Superior Court in Orange County, Calif. She alleges Sean Hutchison, who began coaching her at a swim club near Seattle, groomed her for sexual abuse when she was 13, started touching and kissing her when she was 16 and engaging in sexual activity with her when she was 17. Gregory Smith, File AP Photo