Clint Walker, star of TV's 'Cheyenne,' dies at age 91

FILE - In this Aug. 5, 1966 file photo, actor Clint Walker appears on the set of "The Dirty Dozen" in Morkyate, Bedfordshire, England. Walker, who played the title character in the early TV western “Cheyenne,” died Monday, May 21, 2018, of congestive heart failure at a hospital in Grass Valley, Calif. He was 91. (AP Photo, File)