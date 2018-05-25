Now 25 years in, Bettman is never off as NHL commissioner

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2009, file photo, NHL commissioner Gary Bettan gestures as he responds to a question during a news conference in Montreal in advance of the hockey All-Star game in Montreal. Once perhaps an unlikely leader for the good ol’ hockey game with its roots north of the border, the 65-year-old Jewish lawyer from New York has become one of the most powerful and long-lasting forces in professional sports. The Canadian Press via AP, File Paul Chiasson