Search for 'lost brides' of Cyprus stirs painful past

Fetine Mentesh holds a photograph of great-aunt Fetine Menish in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, May 18, 2018. Those who witnessed it said a sobbing Fetine Menish had to be physically dragged by each arm to meet her fate; the 14-year-old was being married off to a Palestinian merchant searching Cyprus for a suitable Muslim wife to take back home. After all, Turkish Cypriot brides in the time between the two World Wars were prized for their beauty and work ethic. Petros Karadjias AP Photo