Ex-Maryland basketball player killed in Texas van accident

FILE - In this March 18, 2010, file photo, Maryland's Cliff Tucker pauses during NCAA college basketball practice in Spokane, Wash. Former Maryland basketball star Cliff Tucker of El Paso has been killed in a West Texas traffic accident that also left two other passengers dead. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the van rolled Monday, May 28, 2018, on westbound Interstate 10 near Balmorhea, 180 miles southeast of El Paso. Don Ryan, File AP Photo