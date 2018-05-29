Ex-US Rep. Patrick Kennedy, wife, Amy, welcome another child

Former U.S. Rep. Patrick J. Kennedy and his wife Amy introduce their fifth child , Marshall, Born on May 27, who was 7 pounds, 4.2 ounces and 19 3/4 inches long at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center's Center for Childbirth, on Tuesday, May 29, 2018. Marshall's siblings are Nell, 2, Owen,6, Harper,10, and Nora,4, all from Brigantine, N.J.

The Press of Atlantic City via AP

Craig Matthews