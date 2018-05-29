The Latest: Barr unleashes new tweetstorm hours after firing

FILE - In this March 23, 2018 file photo, John Goodman, left, and Roseanne Barr arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" in Burbank, Calif. ABC has cancelled its hit reboot of “Roseanne” following her racially insensitive tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, Tuesday, May 29. ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey said the comment “is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsisten with our values, and we have decided to cancel the show.” AP, File Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision