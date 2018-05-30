Blake Painter, 'Deadliest Catch' skipper, found dead in home

FILE - In this April 18, 2006 file photo, Capt. Rick Quashnick, right, shares a laugh with boat engineer Blake Painter, left, as family and close friends gather at Quashnick's Warrenton, Ore., house to watch the Discovery Channel series "The Deadliest Catch." Painter, an Astoria fisherman featured on the television series 'The Deadliest Catch,' has died. He was 38. Clatsop County Sheriff Tom Bergin confirmed Tuesday, May 29, 2018, that Painter had been found in his home May 25 by a friend who visited after being unable to reach him. Daily Astorian via AP, File Lori Assa