Athlete, studio blazing trail for Paralympic dance in US

In this Wednesday, May 23, 2018, photo, dance instructors dance with wheelchair-bound students at the Fred Astaire Dance Studio, in Bloomfield Township, Mich. The Detroit-area dance studio is blazing the trail for wheelchair ballroom dancing in the U.S., with the help of a retired Paralympic swimming world champion-turned-dancer, Cheryl Angelelli, and her dance partner, Tamerlan Gadirov. The pair say the training should help build a national pipeline of instructors as advocates hope to make Para Dance an official sport in the 2028 Paralympics in Los Angeles. Carlos Osorio AP Photo