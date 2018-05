FILE - In this Augl 18, 2017 file photo, America Ferrera speaks at the 32nd annual Imagen Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Ferrera wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, May 29, 2018, that she and her husband Ryan Piers Williams were welcoming “Sebastian Piers Williams - aka Baz!” She continued that mom, dad and baby are “happy, healthy and totally in love.” The 34-year-old and her husband announced on New Year’s Eve that they were expecting their first child. AP, File Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision