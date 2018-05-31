Heat for tweet: Browns' Randall amazed by jersey posting

FILE - In this March 15, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Browns' Damarious Randall speaks at an NFL football news conference in Berea, Ohio. Randall underestimated two things: the power of social media and the passion of Cleveland fans. Randall said Wednesday, May 30, 2018, he never imagined that an innocent Twitter posting about the NBA Finals would blow up into a national story - and maybe something he may live to regret. A big fans of Golden State star guard Stephen Curry, Randall posted a tweet on Monday night promising that if the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Warriors in the “2018 NBA finals, I’ll buy everyone who retweet’s this a jersey…” By Wednesday afternoon, Randall’s tweet had been retweeted 869,000 times. The Plain Dealer via AP, File Joshua Gunter