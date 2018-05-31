Heroic Florida drama teacher to get special Tony Award

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2018 file photo, police watch the entrance of a parking lot at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. where teachers and administrators returned for the first time since the Valentine's Day shooting that killed several people. Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School drama teacher Melody Herzfeld will be the recipient of the Tony Award for Excellence in Theatre Education. Herzfeld will be presented with the award onstage June 10 at the Tony telecast. South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File Mike Stocker