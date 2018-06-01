The Latest: Union: tentative labor deal struck with Caesars

FILE - In this May 22, 2018, file photo, members of the Culinary Workers Union, Local 226, assemble for a presentation at a university arena before an evening vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas. The two largest resort operators in Las Vegas would lose more than $10 million a day combined if housekeepers, cooks and others go on strike, a possibility starting Friday, the union representing thousands of casino workers said, Thursday, May 31, 2018. Las Vegas Sun via AP, File Steve Marcus