A boy dressed as dancing devil stands against a wall during a traditional celebration in Naiguata, Venezuela, Thursday, May 31, 2018. Carrying in their hands striking masks mostly animals and sea monsters, hundreds of men, women and children went out to dance frantically as possessed by evil spirits in an ancient ritual known as Dancing Devils of Naiguata, the unorthodox way of the coastal towns of Venezuela to venerate God during the celebrations of Corpus Christi. Ariana Cubillos AP Photo

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

The Associated Press

June 02, 2018 03:31 AM

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's images include the Scripps National Spelling Bee, the French Open tennis tournament and a fashion show in Chantilly, north of Paris.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of May 26-June 1, 2018.

___

