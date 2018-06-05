Miss America eliminates swimsuits and won't judge on looks

FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2017, file photo, Gretchen Carlson participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss her book "Be Fierce: Stop Harassment and Take Back Your Power" at AOL Studios in New York. The Miss America Organization is dropping the swimsuit competition from its nationally televised broadcast, saying it will no longer judge contestants in their appearance. Carlson, a former Miss America who is head of the organization's board of trustees, made the announcement Tuesday, June 5, 2018, on "Good Morning America." AP, File Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision