Timberlake, Underwood, Carey to play iHeartRadio festival

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2017 file photo, Justin Timberlake performs at the Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival in Franklin, Tenn. Timberlake, Mariah Carey, Carrie Underwood and Shawn Mendes are among the stars who will perform during the two-day iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas this summer, organizers announced on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. AP, File Photo by Amy Harris/Invision