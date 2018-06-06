Kamila Shamsie's 'Home Fire' wins Women's Prize for Fiction

FILE - In this Wednesday June 3, 2009 file photo, author Kamila Shamsie poses for the photographers ahead of the announcement of the 2009 Orange Book prize for fiction, in London's Royal Festival Hall. British-Pakistani writer Kamila Shamsie has won the international Women's Prize for Fiction with "Home Fire," a novel about love, radicalism and conflicting loyalties in the post-9/11 era. Shamsie was awarded the 30,000 pound ($40,000) prize at a ceremony in London Wednesday, June 6, 2018. Lefteris Pitarakis, file AP Photo