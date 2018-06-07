Texas school district where 10 fatally shot adds police

FILE - In this May 18, 2018, file photo, law enforcement officers respond to Santa Fe High School after an active shooter was reported on campus in Santa Fe, Texas. The school district where eight students and two teachers were fatally shot has implemented security measures increasing the number of police officers and guards on campuses. The Santa Fe Independent School District said the increased security presence began Wednesday, June 6, 2018, at the district's four schools southeast of Houston. Houston Chronicle via AP, File Steve Gonzales