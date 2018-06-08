Former NBC host Matt Lauer can keep New Zealand ranch

FILE - In this April 21, 2016, file photo, Matt Lauer, co-host of the NBC "Today" television program, appears on set in Rockefeller Plaza, in New York. Lauer can keep a lakeside ranch in New Zealand after authorities there concluded there wasn't enough evidence he'd breached a "good character" condition. Lauer has been accused of sexual misconduct by at least three women and was fired from NBC last November. Richard Drew, File AP Photo