Romania: measles outbreak sees 200 new cases per week

In this photo taken on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 picture, a child gets a dose of vaccine in Chitila, Romania. An outbreak of measles has killed dozens of infants and children in Romania, with 200 new cases reported each week. Doctors say the surge in the disease is aided by low rates of vaccination, fueled in part by media campaigns waged by celebrities who warn of the perils of immunization and also by rural superstitions. Olimpiu Gheorghiu AP Photo