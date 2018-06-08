Lasseter, Pixar co-founder, to step down at end of year

FILE - In this June 13, 2010 file photo, John Lasseter arrives at the world premiere of "Toy Story 3," at The El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles. John Lasseter, the co-founder of Pixar Animation Studios and the Walt Disney Co.’s animation chief, will step down at the end of the year after acknowledging “missteps” in his behavior with staff members.Disney announced Friday, June 8, 2018 that Lasseter will stay on through the end of 2018 as a consultant. After that he will depart permanently. Katy Winn, file AP Photo