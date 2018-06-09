A general view of the Le Chambard hotel where TV chef Anthony Bourdain was found, in Kaysersberg, France, Friday, June 8, 2018. A prosecutor in France says Anthony Bourdain apparently hanged himself in a luxury hotel in the small town of Kaysersberg. French media quoted Colmar prosecutor Christian de Rocquigny du Fayel as saying that "at this stage" nothing suggests another person was involved in the death Friday of the American celebrity chef and food writer.
A general view of the Le Chambard hotel where TV chef Anthony Bourdain was found, in Kaysersberg, France, Friday, June 8, 2018. A prosecutor in France says Anthony Bourdain apparently hanged himself in a luxury hotel in the small town of Kaysersberg. French media quoted Colmar prosecutor Christian de Rocquigny du Fayel as saying that "at this stage" nothing suggests another person was involved in the death Friday of the American celebrity chef and food writer. Jeff Schaeffer AP Photo
Prosecutor: Bourdain hanged himself with bathrobe belt

June 09, 2018 06:51 AM

The prosecutor of Colmar in France's Alsace region says that writer and celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain hanged himself in the bathroom of his French hotel room.

Prosecutor Christian de Rocquigny told The Associated Press on Saturday that the famed chef and host of the CNN series "Parts Unknown" used the belt of his hotel bath robe to commit suicide on Friday.

Of the 61-year-old American's death, Rocquigny said "there is no element that makes us suspect that someone came into the room at any moment." He also said a medical expert had concluded there were no signs of violence on Bourdain's body.

The prosecutor said toxicology tests were being carried out, including urine tests, to see if Bourdain took any medications, to try to help his family understand if anything led him to kill himself.

