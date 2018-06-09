Longtime CBS News correspondent Murray Fromson dies at 88

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 1955 file photo, President Syngman Rhee, head of the Republic of Korea, reacts to the first Associated Press radiophotos directly received in Seoul shown to him by Kim Dong Joon, President of the Korean Pacific Press. From left to right are Associated Press staffer Murray Fromson, Photo editor George Sweers, Kim Dong Joon and President Syngman Rhee. Fromson, a longtime CBS News correspondent and former Associated Press reporter, known for his work during the Korean and Vietnam wars, has died. He was 88. His son, Derek Fromson, says he died Saturday morning in Los Angeles. (AP Photo, File)