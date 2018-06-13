Actor John Schneider released from jail in alimony dispute

FILE - In this April 7, 2016 file photo, Actor John Schneider talks about his career inside his home at John Schneider Studios in Holden, La., the "Dukes of Hazard" star is free hours after he was jailed for an alimony dispute. Schneider was released from the Los Angeles County Jail on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 when his three-day sentence was cut short because of overcrowding. Schneider said he cannot afford the payments to his estranged wife Elvira "Elly" Schneider. She filed for divorce in 2014 after 21 years of marriage; they have three adult children. Gerald Herbert, File AP Photo