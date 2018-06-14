AP News Guide: What to know about Yemen's yearslong war

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2017, file photo, a tribesman loyal to the Houthi rebels, right, chants slogans during a gathering aimed at mobilizing more fighters into battlefronts to fight pro-government forces in several Yemeni cities, in Sanaa, Yemen. Yemen's yearslong war between Shiite rebels and a Saudi-led coalition backing its exiled government has escalated with an assault on the insurgent-held port city of Hodeida. Hani Mohammed, File AP Photo