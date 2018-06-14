ADDS IDENITY OF WOMAN AT RIGHT AS HEIDI FLEISS - In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018 photo Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof, second from right celebrates after winning the primary election in Pahrump, Nev. Hof, the owner of half a dozen legal brothels in Nevada and star of the HBO adult reality series "Cathouse," won a Republican primary for the state Legislature on Tuesday, ousting a three-term lawmaker. At right is former madam and reality TV personality Heidi Fleiss.
GOP brass shuns Nevada brothel owner who won primary

By SCOTT SONNER Associated Press

June 14, 2018 02:29 AM

RENO, Nev.

The flamboyant pimp who defeated an incumbent Republican in a state legislative primary is being shunned by some of the GOP establishment.

Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof, who starred on the HBO adult reality series "Cathouse," is running for an Assembly seat in November. He defeated Assemblyman James Oscarson is Tuesday's primary.

U.S. Sen. Dean Heller and Attorney General Adam Laxalt, the GOP's gubernatorial nominee, are among those refusing to back Hof.

Hof believes grassroots support will fuel his campaign and others will come around after he defeated Oscarson in a sprawling rural district in southern Nevada where registered Republicans outnumber Democrats by more than a 3-to-1 margin.

