Drake 'I'm Upset' video features 'Degrassi' reunion

FILE - In this March 27, 2011 file photo, Drake arrives on the red carpet at the 2011 JUNO Awards, Canada's music awards in Toronto. Drake is having a Degrassi Community School reunion. The rapper played Jimmy Brooks in the Canadian teen drama and a video released Wednesday, June 13, 2018, for his single “I’m Upset” features several of his “Degrassi: The Next Generation” cast mates. The Canadian Press via AP Darren Calabrese