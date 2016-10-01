Jon Stewart’s shoes ably filled all over late night

0:25 In Halifax and Northhampton counties murder and disappearances go unsolved Pause

1:34 Tony award-winning costume designer William Ivey Long on growing up at Raleigh Little Theatre

1:50 Story of the Future

1:52 A magical surprise for Kathryn

0:58 Coast Guard chopper crew medevacs woman from cruise ship off NC coast

2:11 Six brothers welcome home their first sister

10:11 Watch UNC, NC A&T bands collaborate during football halftime

3:26 Hot hotel lobby jams with Michael Cleveland

1:06 Durham triathlete in Kona Hawaii Ironman

1:02 Lawrence leads Wake Forest's rushing attack