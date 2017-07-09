Horoscopes for Sunday, July 9, 2017

Aries
The Full Moon in Capricorn signifies changes in regard to both home and work. Keep abreast of what's going on, for these changes may result in some long term decisions. Stay on the ball as there's lots to be done. If frustration is building inside you, do something vigorous to burn it off.
Lucky Number425
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Taurus
The Full Moon comes in Capricorn and your solar ninth house, bringing changes down the line with regard to overseas connections, travel plans, study and educational pursuits. Adjust to these changes: let old attitudes and prejudices go, so you can move forward.
Lucky Number747
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Gemini
The Full Moon comes in Capricorn and your solar eighth house, so matters of joint and personal finance, may come in for change, especially those related to work or family business. Adjust to the changes and put yourself in charge of difficult situations.
Lucky Number989
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Cancer
The Moon reaches her full potential in Capricorn and your solar seventh house of others today, Cancer. There could be an ending or important change in partnership matters. An old responsibility may pass out of your life.
Lucky Number190
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Leo
A Full Moon in your sixth house indicates changes or finality regarding career, colleagues, health or the home. These may seem to come from nowhere, but have really been coming for some time.
Lucky Number625
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Virgo
The Full Moon in earthy Capricorn and your solar fifth house, brings changes with regard to romance, pleasure, recreation, creative projects and children. What are you aspiring to as far creativity goes? Be expansive. Find some new horizons.
Lucky Number304
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Libra
Changes may come to your situation with regard to home and work as the Moon comes to the Full in Capricorn and your solar fourth house. Be prepared to adapt and look at the balance of these situations with new eyes.
Lucky Number808
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Scorpio
The fertile Moon climaxes in Capricorn, so if things go haywire with travel and communications, don't be surprised. Just fix them. There may be a shift in long term patterns with regard to communications so you'll have to adjust. Don't try to fix something that's passed the 'use by'.
Lucky Number870
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Sagittarius
Today the Moon climaxes in Capricorn and your solar second house. You may have to make changes with regard to financial patterns as a cycle is ending. Make alterations in a thoughtful manner. This is an important time to revise plans or estimates in light of new information.
Lucky Number948
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Capricorn
The moody Moon comes to the Full in your own sign, so you might experience some personal changes that will affect both you and partners or close associates. A cycle may be coming to an end so the best thing you can do is accept this and carry on towards something new.
Lucky Number437
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Aquarius
The moody Moon is Full in Capricorn and your twelfth house of secrets and solitude, so there may be a small or unexpected loss that could affect matters related to your daily life, work routines or health. Make whatever adjustments are necessary and use whatever occurs as a stimulus to focus on your spiritual life.
Lucky Number087
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Pisces
The Moon comes to fruition in Capricorn and your eleventh house of associations today, so there could be a change, or an ending in a cycle of friendships or associates. Adjust to whatever changes occur and realize that they signify a coming change in your ideas and perhaps even a change of direction in the longer term.
