Horoscopes for Saturday, January 6, 2018

Aries
There's a nice imperative today for being practical. With the Moon in the sign of Virgo, get organized. Don't go for the dramatic, this is a day for the dishes, the last four days of washing and working on the accounts. Mars and the Moon cooperate nicely so it should be easy for you to keep moving and not lose interest in the tasks. Attend to any pressing health concerns. You're not quite as indestructible as you think. Tension with women could be a problem later on. Old hurts might surface.
Lucky Number536
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Taurus
Today's Moon in Virgo should see any moodiness depart and a good focus come in for the right task in the right order. You should be able to get a lot done, especially if you're working on the detail or method of anything that needs a creative touch. Spend a bit of time in relaxation. Some exercise and a dose of the good outdoors will do wonders to break up the pattern of the day into balanced cycles of work and rest.
Lucky Number737
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Gemini
If there's anything that needs doing around the house, today's the day to do it with the Moon in Virgo in your solar fourth house. Get on with all the nagging little jobs that you leave because you secretly feel they're beneath you. If there's pressure from partners or loved ones to perform in the home improvement department, then this is all the more reason to get on. If you don't give into the pressure things will get worse. Don't buck the system today. Just smile and blow with the wind.
Lucky Number401
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Cancer
With the Moon in Virgo and your solar third house, the emphasis is on the busy and practical approach. Get out there and do what you need to do, buy what you need to buy (at the right price) and say what you need to say. Later in the day there could be intensity or even hurt or irritation with someone. A female friend may be involved. Bring others into the situation and it will help you to deal with whatever matters are there and ease troubled feelings.
Lucky Number853
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Leo
Today's Moon in Virgo calls for a dose of the account books and the budget revisions. Get on with the practical matters of finance and money management. Add up before you spend, not afterwards otherwise you'll be counting the cost. If you're involved in any creative projects, get out the red pen and do your critical faculties full justice. As a rule, you lions are not fond of criticism. Unstinting praise is more your speed. Today's not the day to take that from yourself or others though.
Lucky Number920
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Virgo
At last the Moon returns to your sign and your solar first house so some sanity returns to the world ... or so you think. Just pace yourself today, for though you energy will be higher, you might find you're out of kilter with things around you or you with them. Those around you could be negligent or careless. This could be especially so at work. Later, the home front might put you under pressure and someone you love or care for may be hurtful to you or simply may not have time for your needs.
Lucky Number888
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Libra
Just before the witching hour last night, the Moon slipped into Virgo and your solar twelfth house. You will be drawn into to yourself a little. Get a focus by attending to smaller mechanical tasks while you free your mind and imagination to wander through the mysterious climes of more important problems. If you find yourself dwelling on hurts, imagined or real, pull yourself out of it by putting energy into something creative. Get on with your novel. Put a few more sketches in the sketch book.
Lucky Number262
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Scorpio
the Moon is in Virgo, shining on all you scorpions from the house of friendships, common interest groups and like-minded people. Take a bit of a lunch and talk things over. See where other people are at and what they're doing. Perhaps everyone's walking through the same custard as you right now. If they are, it'll lift your spirits to know it's not you alone. You're something of a loner sometimes, deep down. Watch the mood of things later on. There could be encounters with stubborn people.
Lucky Number503
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Sagittarius
You could find yourself dealing with authority figures today and everyone might want to find some little fault or dissatisfaction with what you've done or how you did it. Women could figure strongly somehow in this. Either that or there'll be faults or breakdown that you'll need others to fix. These could affect both work and home and you might find yourself waiting. Don't get too stirred up about any of this otherwise you'll simply find that everything takes longer when you're mad about it.
Lucky Number721
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Capricorn
With the Moon in Virgo today making a harmonious aspect with your solar first house, you can get things down, organized or sorted. But, you will be best to concentrate on the action theme and not involve too much complicated thinking in the tasks of the day. Mercury the messenger is about to join with Neptune in Aquarius in your solar second house. This could fog up the brain cells and cause stress or confusion in even the simplest of cerebration. Stick to simple action. You'll get a lot done.
Lucky Number878
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Aquarius
Devote time and effort to matters of money and finance if there are involvements between yourself and others. Shared money or resources will require reorganization. This could also be a time to have a good look into the deeper desires that you carry around in that cruisy Aquarian psyche of yours. Make an appointment with your therapist or spend some time in deep analytical contemplation. You're nowhere near as simple as you'd have us all believe. Watch later in the day for conflict with friends.
Lucky Number396
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Pisces
the Moon is in Virgo and your solar seventh house as the day begins. Be mindful of the needs of partners and associates. Try to do something for them or to help out if they're in any difficulty. This could clash with your needs or your feelings of what you want to do. However, just make the adjustment otherwise it will only add to your problems. Later on, there is an intensity of feeling that could lead to conflict or clashes. Work responsibilities might impinge on partnership matters. Resolve!
