Horoscopes for Tuesday, April 17, 2018

Aries
You are likely to be full of energy over the next few weeks, as yesterday's New Moon has set you on a path of change and advancement. It's astounding what the average Aries can achieve in one day and still have energy to burn. It's always wise to have a sport or gym program or some sort of physically demanding hobby or volunteer work to soak up that extra oomph. An Aries without adequate energy outlets can be a bit of a handful, so do something.
Taurus
The Moon's in your sign and your mood of self examination may bring you to decisions that could affect the rest of your year. However, don't forget to make room for other people as well. Even that special shine that seems to glow on Taurus this month won't make up for neglecting your partner, family, pets and even plants. Be kind and thoughtful: they all need your special brand of magic.
Gemini
Mercury is jumping today, dear Twins, so you're in for a burst of high energy that supports your personality. Get out there and get noticed. You have plenty of confidence and pizzazz, but high energy and prominence can have it's drawbacks. Maintain a balance between exercise and relaxation, social whirl and solitude. Pent-up energy could make you accident prone.
Cancer
With the Moon enlivening your eleventh house of friendships, you'll be ready to celebrate. Share your ideas for the New You with your closest companions in a festive atmosphere. It's likely they will give you plenty of emotional support, but don't count on financial support at this time. With deceptive Neptune in your eighth house of other people's money, you're not likely to get a loan.
Leo
Work and career may present areas of dissatisfaction that you want to sort out. Perhaps your instincts are whispering that you really ought to think about an entire change of career. Is that going too far? Maybe you could study at home. Adding another string to your bow by taking further training to increase your qualifications could be the shot.
Virgo
You usually have an intellectual appetite, but right through till the end of May you'll be hungry to know everything about everything. Mercury, your sign's ruler is associated with intelligence, curiosity and communication. You may decide to take up a course of study, be it formal education, or a creative or recreational pursuit. People will also fascinate you - another person, another story. But remember, when Mercury turns tail on the 18th, past issues will demand to be resolved.
Libra
The sensitive Moon glides through your eighth house of sex, power and money today, creating sparks with Mars and Mercury. Your emotions may mystify you today, especially the ones concerning love and passion. Those of you who may be longing for children may find them elusive in your life, while those who have no plans to bring new souls into the world may be taken by surprise by other people's contributions. Life doesn't always make sense.
Scorpio
Many Scorpions will be torn between home and family, which can be a tricky thing, especially if you are a married Scorpion. Your illusions about your past, your parents and your home life are all being shattered while the dissolving power of Neptune affects your fourth house of home and family. Today, the determined Moon in your seventh house of marriage and partnerships will demand accountability from you.
Sagittarius
The Moon in your sixth house of health and service today reminds you to mind your health. If you've spent the past two days indulging in rich foods and alcoholic beverages, you will be especially affected by this transit. Your heart and your mind will be in tune as you realize you are not much good to anyone else if you don't stay well.
Capricorn
With the Moon lighting up your fifth house of romance and creativity, today could be romantic even for the practical Sea Goat. In fact, it may be downright passionate in typical, serious Capricorn fashion. Don't be surprised if synchronicity is at work; you could be in the right place at the right time this afternoon. Your creative juices should be flowing, so use this energy positively.
Aquarius
Things are certainly about to look up and you may find yourself wondering just how to fit all the new and exciting events into your timetable. Many Aquarians are likely to feel frisky at the moment and you could be surrounded by a cloud of lust and euphoria. Just remember that love and lust are not the same thing, so take care that no one gets hurt. Are you being stupid or Cupid?
Pisces
The sensitive Moon passes through your third house of communication today, activating mysterious Neptune in your twelfth house of subconscious matters. You may be receiving psychic messages, so pay attention to your hunches and gut feelings. Your intuition is right more often than you realize, so respect your natural ability to tap into the collective unconscious.
