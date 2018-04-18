Horoscopes for Wednesday, April 18, 2018

Aries
It's a strangely lucky day if you are out and about purchasing items for your home, or produce for preparing a weekend feast for family or friends. You are likely to hit each store just as a price cut has been established on exactly what you were after. Enjoy it! It's not often that anyone follows a trail of reduced prices and bargain bin specials on exactly what you were intending to buy.
Lucky Number535
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Taurus
Everyone seems to want a bit of you and your cheery company today. If you haven't had a chance for a make-over yet, ask yourself: does your current wardrobe, makeup, hairstyle really reflect the new you that's emerging? You don't have to consult a professional or spend wildly - after all, you have excellent taste. Experiment with your clothes and hairstyle and you may surprise yourself.
Lucky Number829
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Gemini
If you have something a bit hush-hush, a bit romantic and a bit wonderful on the boil, today could well be a day for simply taking the phone off the hook, settling back in the privacy of your home and revelling in it. Geminians for all their love of communication, are often the first to switch off and lie low for a while. Privacy is of vital importance and you could have a particularly delightful reason for insisting on it today. It's not often that Geminis are given to subterfuge, but when you are, you're really good at it!
Lucky Number272
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Cancer
Spending time with good friends enjoying good food should be right up your alley today; the desire for sensual, social pleasures will be strong. There may be a rather heated difference of opinion with at least one of your associates; try to agree to disagree rather than to remain at odds. Sure, there may be some underlying tension, but this is a time for love, not war!
Lucky Number421
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Leo
A gathering of family or friends could be just the thing today. If such an event isn't already lined up, you could call a spur of the moment get together. Even some folk that you're really only including out of duty could prove to be pretty good company, better than expected. You will have a better time than you imagine.
Lucky Number843
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Virgo
Your mind is honed and your energies are high, dear Virgo, and with Venus dancing in your ninth house of the higher mind, not only are you learning and expanding your skills, you're working out how you can use these to the best effect. A promotion or new work opportunity is a possibility. Watch out world, there's a Virgo storm coming your way!
Lucky Number762
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Libra
Even the most mild-mannered among you may find yourselves pushing boundaries today. When you try so hard to be good all the time, you are bound to swing to extremes sometimes. The safest and most obvious outlet for today's edgy energy is a wild romp with your partner; it can be enlightening to experience the distribution of power in an intimate way. If you don't have someone you can tie up and blindfold yet still remain on friendly terms with, go for a brisk walk instead.
Lucky Number303
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Scorpio
Today is a day for spending time with your partner, who may be experiencing a great deal of change and stress now. With the planets gathering in your seventh house of partnerships and marriage, it's likely that you, or both may be experiencing a multitude of emotions about the relationship. Quality time together will help you survive.
Lucky Number520
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Sagittarius
Your inner beauty comes to the surface as the Moon, Mercury and Venus all add strength to your sixth house of health and service. This is one of those days when you will be beautiful if you take the time to help another and when you treat yourself with the same love and respect the universe intended. Be good to yourself today.
Lucky Number767
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Capricorn
Let yourself be as impulsive and capricious as you desire today, within reason. Have dessert with your lunch and flirt with the delivery guy or the cashier... there's no reason to be overly serious now. With the luminous Moon aglow in your fifth house of pleasure, you should indulge just a little. Let your inner child eat the icing off the cake for once.
Lucky Number157
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Aquarius
You could well be ready for a day of rest and reflection, and it may be a while since you just hung around your home, taking stock of recent events and totally relaxing. An invitation to a social function may be tempting and if it's likely to be a laid back affair, go for it. However, home alone could be an even better proposition for you today....
Lucky Number670
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Pisces
You may receive too much stimulation as the Moon dances with sensual Venus in your third house of communication. Dealing with others may be stressful, so surround yourself with things that relax you. Soothing music, fresh flowers, and a long lunch break will help you stay on an even keel. By evening, you'll be more than ready to curl up on your comfy couch with the remote control.
