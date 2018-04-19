Horoscopes for Thursday, April 19, 2018

Aries
It's a day for hastening slowly. You might have to do a touch of softshoe shuffling if your high strung spirits of yesterday offended the innocent by-standers. Don't stint on apologies if they're ethically deserved. Beyond troubleshooting, you'll be required to touch base with Planet Earth and attend to the mundane, but necessary issues.
Lucky Number626
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Taurus
Time for detailed organizing and strategizing where your finances are concerned. You'll be thinking clearly today, and many of you will notice that some investment or bank account could be returning you much more if managed in another way. Venus in your sign is in aspect to Jupiter later today, so it could be a very interesting evening. Love too is in the air, but make no firm commitments, despite the inclination.
Lucky Number626
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Gemini
The Moon's in Gemini today, so the atmosphere is very much to your liking. The same can't be said for Mercury, which is poorly aspected tonight, so be ready for some weird and wonderful communications. This said, the romantic aspects are hot, so enjoy and neither make nor accept any serious commitments.
Lucky Number825
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Cancer
Silence may be the sweetest sound you hear as the Moon passes through your twelfth house of secrets and solitude today. This is your lunar low cycle, so spend time recharging your spiritual batteries. Don't try to accomplish too much over the next two days or so; you are better off reviewing the events of the past month instead. Enjoy quiet pastimes and relaxing activities.
Lucky Number366
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Leo
After yesterday's rollercoaster with erratic people, you've schooled yourself to be the epitome of consideration. Just as you inwardly decide not to judge certain others harshly for their behavior, they actually stop behaving like ding-bats anyway. So all is calm, all is bright. Your decision to behave like a saint in the face of obdurate or half-daft others will have a positive effect on a troubled relationship that has needed mending for some time.
Lucky Number890
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Virgo
This could be a day when a few unpleasant things catch up with you. If you snappish and moody yesterday, you'll have to pay the piper today. Be meek and apologetic today, unless you want things to snowball. You may need to shoulder more in the way of responsibilities than you'd bargained for, as well. My best advice is to grin and bear it.
Lucky Number659
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Libra
The Moon illuminates your ninth house of travel and adventure, giving you the itch to go here, there and everywhere. If you're travelling for business purposes, be sure that you have important information at your fingertips. With the distracted Moon and busy Mars joining forces, you may miss something vital. Make a list and check it twice, thrice and once again.
Lucky Number918
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Scorpio
The green-eyed monster may raise its ugly head as a possessive mood grows today. With the insecure Moon in your eighth house of sex, money and power, you may be on the receiving end of someone's envy. Of course, it may be you who cannot stand to see someone else has all the goodies, but you are far too evolved for that now, right?
Lucky Number583
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Sagittarius
Increasing tension between you and your partner may be inevitable today; try to be as rational as possible. Unfortunately, rationality may fly out the window. If someone is trying to coerce and dominate you, you may be in for the fight of you life. If you are the controlling party, you may need to take a step back.
Lucky Number614
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Capricorn
Pressure at work may be causing you nervous tension; you might need to take a few hours off to relax and get your balance back. You may feel like you are about to go crazy. Just remind yourself that this is just a passing mood and that you will feel much better in the morning.
Lucky Number427
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Aquarius
If someone who is normally close seems distant and less responsive to your charms, don't despair. It's probably just that you're still feeling very emotionally vulnerable and keeping people at arm's length. Or, perhaps they just have a lot on their mind too.... All is not lost, even if a few hours of attention from a loved one are.
Lucky Number494
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Pisces
The pace continues at breakneck speed as the sensitive Moon moves towards an opposition with stern Saturn in your seventh house of partners and opponents. You may want to rest and relax at home and your family may need you there, but it seems that the world has other plans for you today. Try not to let the energy pull you apart. Make time for just you, dear Fishes.
