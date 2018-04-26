Horoscopes for Thursday, April 26, 2018

Aries
With the Moon lighting up your sixth house of health and service, some of you may be ready to go on a health kick. Even the ever-youthful Ram needs to slow down once in a while, so take a good look at your personal health habits. How much sleep are you getting at night? You may think you can get away with four hours or so, but you really need at least six to eight.
Lucky Number377
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Taurus
With the Moon activating your fifth house of romance and creativity, you may want to test the pleasure principle to see just how much you can take! If you are the typical Bull, we could be sitting here watching you indulge for a long, long time! With the Moon activating your fifth house of romance and creativity, you will be feeling sybaritic indeed. Cheers!
Lucky Number439
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Gemini
If you have been neglecting your parents, home, or family lately, it is time to turn your attention to domestic matters. With the Moon in Virgo and your fourth house, you should be homeward bound. Many of the difficulties you have been experiencing in your love life can be traced to your childhood experiences. I'm not saying you can blame your parents, but perhaps you are so determined not to repeat their mistakes that you won't even leave the starting gate!
Lucky Number503
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Cancer
The emotive Moon moves in your third house of communication, urging you to talk about whatever is on your mind. Conversation should be delightful today, so don't be shy. You may find that the pace of life picks up considerably, with more e-mail, snail mail, and telephone calls to handle. You may not be able to respond to everyone. At least the day will go by quickly.
Lucky Number864
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Leo
Spend a little time on your personal finances as the Moon activates your second house of money today. Accounting for what you have been making and spending lately will help you make the most of the Sun's coming transit of your tenth house of career and reputation. Carefully review your resources to determine what you can count on and what will hold you back.
Lucky Number108
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Virgo
The Virgo Moon lights up your first house of personality today, helping you to regain your strength. Emotional fortitude returns, giving you the courage to face your challenges with your head held high. Of course, you may be feeling confident enough to administer a little too much constructive criticism, which might not be appreciated. Help others by example rather than lecturing them.
Lucky Number326
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Libra
It is time to shift gears as the Moon slides into your twelfth house of secrets and solitude. This is your lunar low cycle, so take the time to slow down and reflect on the past month's events. Recharge your spiritual batteries and participate in activities that soothe your soul. The next two days are for prayer, meditation, and recuperation. Don't push yourself.
Lucky Number829
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Scorpio
Today's energy is much more lighthearted as the Moon enters your eleventh house of friendships. Yes, Scorpio, you do have a few good friends, and if you want to keep them, pay attention to them today. Why not treat your most patient and understanding associate to lunch or dinner? It is time to sit back, relax, and think about the good things in life for a change.
Lucky Number601
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Sagittarius
The Moon moves through conscientious Virgo and your tenth house of career and reputation, making you feel more responsible for the daily details. Parents and authority figures may need your attention now, so try to be available. It is important to pay attention to the little things if you want the big picture to look good. Have the heart to serve and your day should go well.
Lucky Number408
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Capricorn
The Virgo Moon lights your ninth house of travel and adventure, giving you the itch to hit the road. Those of you with families may beg for a few hours off so you can go off on an adventure; if you approach it the right way, you should get the blessing of your loved ones. After all, everyone needs a change of pace once in a while, and today it should be you.
Lucky Number183
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Aquarius
The Moon lights your eighth house of sex, money and power, turning your thoughts to the meaning of life. Don't be surprised if your dreams take you back to the place of your childhood; you may find the answers to what has been troubling you there. Spend time in meditation and relaxation to help you regain balance in your life. Today's energy can be healing.
Lucky Number467
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Pisces
The changing Moon sweeps into your house of significant others today, making this a good time to touch base with your closest associates. You'll need to pay attention to your partner, mate, or best friend's needs before the heat gets turned up tomorrow. Just spending a half hour of precious time together can help clear up any potential misunderstandings.
