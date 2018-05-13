Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Sunday, May 13, 2018

AccuWeather

May 13, 2018 11:26 PM

Aries

March 21-April 19

You can turn just about anything to your favor now; it just takes a positive attitude on your part. With the Moon and Mercury in tireless Taurus, you can accomplish quite a lot. This is a very good time for you to express yourself, so be sure to share your views. People will be easily persuaded by both your style and your substance today.

Lucky Number

296

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You may have been low on energy lately, but as the Moon and Mercury move into your first house of personality, you'll feel emotionally rejuvenated. In fact, you may have a hard time falling asleep as the Moon begins to pass through your sign, infusing you with Lunar power. If you are going out this evening, you will be most bewitching.

Lucky Number

825

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Gemini

May 21-June 21

As the Moon and Mercury move into Taurus you'll be ready to slow down. This is the beginning of your lunar low cycle, so don't expect too much from yourself during the next two days. It is a time for recharging your spiritual batteries and refreshing your soul and not for starting new projects or working with others.

Lucky Number

357

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Cancer

June 22-July 22

You can expect a welcome respite from the hard work of the past few days as the Moon and Mercury glide into slow-and-easy Taurus. Hanging out with your favourite people this evening is just what you need to refresh your spirit; in fact, you may be inspired by tales they have to tell. It may also be that a dear friend or trusted associate needs to confide in you now. Be available to those in need.

Lucky Number

668

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Leo

July 23-August 22

The Moon and Mercury shift into your tenth house of career and reputation today. You may find yourself feeling more serious, especially when challenged. Try not to let the needs of your partner frustrate your cherished dreams and ambitions; there is a way to find a balance between the two. Let your mate, best friend, or partner know just how much you love and appreciate them, but that you need time to achieve your goals, too.

Lucky Number

912

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Virgo

August 23-September 22

With the Moon and Mercury now in sensual Taurus, you can expect your mind to wander off in pleasant daydreams. You really should take a break, so let your mind wander. However, remain focused when driving or operating machinery, as the potential for accidents is high. Tonight is perfect for ordering takeout and renting a movie about faraway places. Why not try Avatar? Let yourself relax.

Lucky Number

821

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Libra

September 23-October 22

A subtle shift of power may be felt as the Moon and Mercury slip into your eighth house of sex, money and power. If you have been less than honest lately, you may find yourself faced with unpleasant consequences. Relationships with loved ones and children intensify, causing you to turn inward for answers. Maintain sensible moderation in all you do today.

Lucky Number

558

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Once the Moon and Mercury move into your seventh house of marriage, competition and partnerships, you will be ready for a little togetherness. Why not go out to the movies this evening? There is nothing like a bit of shared escapism to bring you together without requiring too much effort on your part. It is important to spend time nurturing and fortifying your closest relationships.

Lucky Number

531

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

As the changing Moon and magical Mercury slip into your sixth house of health and service, you need to do a health check. Have you been getting enough sleep? Eating nutritious foods? Drinking eight glasses of water a day? Are you exercising regularly? If you want to conquer the world, you'll need to be in good shape!

Lucky Number

501

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

You might consider taking the day off or sleeping in late today; in fact, the dreams you have during the early morning hours are likely to be meaningful. A cup of tea and a cosy spot to cuddle in will bring you great joy. Enjoy the simple pleasures in life as the Moon and Mercury glide through your fourth house of home, family and childhood memories.

Lucky Number

622

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

As the changing Moon settles into your fourth house of home and family, many Aquarians will be ready to turn inward. You may be somewhat uncomfortable with some of the emotions you are experiencing now, so take some time to get back in touch with your heart of hearts. With Mercury there too, real estate and family business may be on your mind. Give yourself plenty of time to relax and unwind tonight... why not take a long, hot bubble bath?

Lucky Number

702

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Pisces

February 19-March 20

The changing Moon enters your third house of communication, joining communicative Mercury. The urge to communicate will be almost atavistic in its intensity! Cor. Keep some vitamin water on hand to pick you up and some butter menthols in case you get hoarse with all that chat. And some liniment for your texting fingers!

Lucky Number

855

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

