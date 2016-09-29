Win book ‘The Queen of Katwe’ by Tim Crothers

The new Disney film, “The Queen of Katwe,” was first an inspiring novel by Chapel Hill sports journalist Tim Crothers.
“The Queen of Katwe” (Simon & Schuster, $16) tells the story of Phiona Mutesi from Uganda and her rise in the world of competitive chess. At age 11, she was Uganda’s Junior Girls Champion, and in 2010, she traveled to Siberia to compete in her first Chess Olympiad.
The movie opening Friday stars Lupita Nyong’o and David Oyelowo.
If you’d like to win “The Queen of Katwe,” email giveaway@newsobserver.com by midnight Sunday (Oct. 2) and include your mailing address. Put “Queen” in the subject line to be included in the random drawing. Only the winner will be notified.
