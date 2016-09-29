Movie review: ‘Starving the Beast’ and commodifying higher education

Should higher education be a profitable commodity or a public good? That’s the central question in the documentary “Starving the Beast.” Filmmaker Steve Mims turns his camera on the complicated battle over public universities and comes up with a movie that might be dry, but also feels necessary.
The movie’s sprawling narrative requires significant mental energy just to tease out the knotty mess of interrelated causes and effects.
In essence, this is what Mims presents: Historically, public colleges and universities have been funded by the state because they provide a service to the citizens – not to mention a value to local economies. But in recent decades, proponents of lower taxes and small government have challenged the idea that states should be footing the bill. Shouldn’t these universities be making their own money?
Those questions have led to a push in certain states to run universities like businesses. Professors are being assessed based on their student ratings and how much money they can bring to the school. The study of fine arts and the humanities falls by the wayside, because, if it can’t lead to a lucrative career, what’s the point?
And as tax-shy states shrink their budgets, funds for public universities get slashed – for example, over the course of nine years, the state of Louisiana went from contributing 75 percent of LSU’s revenue to 13.5 percent. And that has a direct impact on skyrocketing tuition costs.
Defense of the traditional public-funding model comes in interviews with professors, liberal politicians – and the former president of the University of Texas, who lost his job as a result of this debate.
Unfortunately, it doesn’t have much in the way of visual interest but “Starving the Beast” is still a worthwhile documentary.
Starving the Beast
☆☆☆
Director: Steve Mims
Length: 95 minutes
Rating: Unrated
Theaters
Raleigh: Rialto.
