Film Picks: ‘Shaft’ and ‘Enter the Dragon’ at RetroClassics

Friday in Durham, the Carolina Theatre’s RetroClassics film series presents a double feature of ‘70s cult classics: Gordon Park’s “Shaft” (1971), starring Richard Roundtree; and Robert Clause’s “Enter the Dragon” (1973), starring Bruce Lee. The double bill begins at 7 p.m. and admission is $9.
Friday through the following Thursday, the Carolina has screenings of the new remastered version of Don Coscarelli’s 1979 sci-fi horror favorite “Phantasm,” and the fifth and final installment in the series, David Hartman’s “Phantasm: Ravager” (2016). Tickets for each film are $10 ($8 for student/senior/military).
Sunday, it’s 10th anniversary screening of Penelope Maunsell and Kenny Dalsheimer’s documentary “Bending Space: Georges Rousse and the Durham Project” presented by the Click! Triangle Photography Festival at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10.75. Thursday, it’s Morgan Neville’s 2013 Academy Award-winning documentary “Twenty Feet from Stardom” at 7 p.m. Tickets: $10 ($8 for student/senior/military). Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.
Other highlights
- Friday at The Cary Theater, Lawrence Michael Levine’s 2014 comedy-mystery “Wild Canaries” screens at 7 p.m., followed by Barbara Kopple’s 2016 biodoc “Miss Sharon Jones!” at 9 (encore showing of “Miss Sharon Jones!” Wednesday at 2 p.m.). Sunday at 2 p.m., it’s Josh Kriegman and Elyse Steinberg’s 2016 documentary “Weiner,” part of the “Cinema Studies, Real and Unreal: Politics in Film” series (a discussion follows). Thursday, it’s David Rühm’s 2014 horror comedy “Therapy for a Vampire” at 7 p.m., followed by Tobe Hooper’s 1974 classic “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” at 9. Tickets are $3-$5 for each film, except “Weiner” ($8-$10). Details: 919-462- 2051 or thecarytheater.com.
- The N.C. Museum of Art’s 2016 Fall Film Series “Decomania” continues Friday with Ernst Lubitsch’s 1926 comedy “So This is Paris,” starring Monte Blue, Patsy Ruth Miller and Lilyan Tashman. It will be presented via a 35mm archival print from the Library of Congress. 8 p.m. $5 for Museum members ($7 for nonmembers). Saturday at 2 p.m. there is a free screening of Richard Dewey and Tim Marrinan’s 2016 documentary “Burden,” presented in partnership with the Full Frame Road Show and sponsored by PNC. Details: 919-715-5923 or ncartmuseum.org.
- Sunday, The Cinema Inc. series selection for October is George Sluizer’s 1988 Dutch thriller “The Vanishing,” starring Bernard-Pierre Donnadieu, Gene Bervoets and Johanna ter Steege. 7 p.m. at Raleigh’s Rialto Theatre. Details: 919-787-7611 or cinema-inc.org.
