Film Picks: Carolina Theatre presents two takes on Jane Austen

In Durham on Friday, the Carolina Theatre’s RetroAmore series offers a double feature of two vastly different takes on the classic works of Jane Austen, both released in 1995. First up, there’s Ang Lee’s highly acclaimed adaptation of Austen’s 1811 novel “Sense and Sensibility,” starring Emma Thompson (who wrote the screenplay), Kate Winslet, Alan Rickman and Hugh Grant. That’s followed by Amy Heckerling’s “Clueless,” which is loosely based on Austen’s 1815 novel “Emma.” The cult favorite stars Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash, Paul Rudd and Brittany Murphy.
The double bill begins at 7 p.m. and admission is $9. Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.
Other highlights
- For Final Friday, the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences is hosting “Those Naughty Germs,” a program of campy vintage educational short films plus a presentation from N.C. State biologist and author Rob Dunn. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event begins at 7. Admission is $5. Details: 919-733-7450 or naturalsciences.org.
- On Saturday, The Cary Theater screens Jimmy Hayward’s 2013 animated comedy “Free Birds” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Curtis Hanson’s 1998 crime drama “L.A. Confidential” shows at 3 p.m. Tuesday, it’s Glenn Chaika’s 2002 animated fantasy “The Adventures of Tom Thumb and Thumbelina” at 10 a.m. Thursday, Michael Manasseri’s 2016 comedy “The Pickle Recipe” screens at 2 and 7 p.m., followed by Nora Ephron’s 1994 comedy “Mixed Nuts” at 9:15. Admission is $3-$5 to each film, except for the “Tom Thumb” event, which is $1. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.
- Sunday at Duke University, the Screen/Society’s Nasher Southern Film Series presents Bill Ross IV and Turner Ross’s 2012 documentary “Tchoupitoulas” at the Nasher Museum of Art at 2 p.m. Monday at 7 p.m., the AMI (Art of the Moving Image) Showcase features Sara Gómez’s 1964 short “Ire a Santiago,” followed by Charles Burnett’s 1978 drama “Killer of Sheep” at the Full Frame Theater on the American Tobacco Campus. All Screen/Society screenings are free. Details: 919-660-3030 or ami.trinity.duke.edu/screensociety.
Comments