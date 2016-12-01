Film Picks: ‘Christmas Vacation’ and other holiday films at The Cary

4:02 Sen. Rucho: Board of Elections should make Durham recount ballots; be more transparent Pause

3:05 Lawyers for family of man killed by Durham police want more answers

16:19 Backstage with the Grinch

1:29 Emotional Ryan Switzer after loss: 'I played my heart out'

1:09 68 Seconds of Dadgum Roy

3:20 NC GOP wants Durham vote recount

0:46 Man steals 86-pound bucket of gold flakes in New York

0:57 Candlelight vigil for Chancellor Debra Saunders-White

1:13 Police involved shooting scene at Lake Park Condominiums in Raleigh