Film Picks: ‘Christmas Vacation’ and other holiday films at The Cary

‘Christmas Vacation’ and other holiday films at The Cary
On Saturday, The Cary Theater screens Jeremiah S. Chechik’s 1989 comedy classic “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” starring Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo and Randy Quaid at 7:30 p.m., followed by Michael Manasseri’s 2016 comedy “The Pickle Recipe” at 9:45. Sunday, Ernst Lubitsch’s 1940 rom-com “The Shop Around the Corner,” starring James Stewart and Margaret Sullavan, shows at 2 p.m. On Tuesday, there is a 10 a.m. screening of John Hancock’s 1989 drama “Prancer.” And on Thursday, The Cary hosts a double feature of Christmas-themed family comedies starring Diane Keaton: Jessie Nelson’s “Love the Coopers” (2015) at 7 p.m., followed by Thomas Bezucha’s “The Family Stone” (2005) at 9:30. Admission is $3-$5 to each film except for the “Prancer” event, which is $1. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.
Other highlights
- In Durham on Friday, the Carolina Theatre’s RetroFantasma series offers a double feature of Joel Schumacher’s 1987 cult classic “The Lost Boys,” starring Jason Patric, Corey Haim and Dianne Wiest, followed by Tony Scott’s 1983 horror favorite “The Hunger,” starring David Bowie, Catherine Deneuve and Susan Sarandon. 7 p.m., $9. Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.
