Film Picks: ‘Doctor Who’ 2016 Christmas special at Regal theaters

On Tuesday and Thursday next week, the Regal Cinemas in Raleigh at North Hills and Brier Creek, and at Crossroads in Cary, are hosting screenings of Ed Bazalgette’s “Doctor Who: The Return of Doctor Mysterio.” The 2016 feature-length episode is the long-running BBC sci-fi television series’ latest Christmas Special. Peter Capaldi stars as the Twelfth Doctor along with Matt Lucas as the Doctor’s alien sidekick Nardole, Charity Wakefield as reporter Lucy Fletcher, and Justin Chatwin as a superhero known as “The Ghost.” The special event will also feature two bonus programs: “The Doctor: A New Kind of Hero” and “Doctor Who Christmas Extra.”
Screenings both evenings are at 7 p.m. Tickets are $16 ($13.34 for seniors). Details: regmovies.com.
Other highlights
- Friday, The Cary Theater will screen Frank Capra’s 1946 classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” at 7 p.m. On Saturday, Robert Zemeckis’ 2004 animated adventure “The Polar Express” shows at 5 p.m. Thursday, it’s Julio Quintana’s 2016 drama “The Vessel” at 7 p.m., followed by Jean-François Richet’s 2016 thriller “Blood Father” at 9. Admission is $3-$5 to each film. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.
