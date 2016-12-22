Win the ‘Star Wars’ book ‘William Shakespeare’s The Jedi Doth Return’

We’re still kinda into “Star Wars” this week, so we dug out this hilarious book from a couple years back – but hey, Shakespeare is timeless!
“William Shakespeare’s The Jedi Doth Return: Star Wars Part the Sixth” (Quirk, $14.95) is Ian Doescher’s reimagining of “The Return of the Jedi” as an Elizabethan play, written in iambic pentameter and accompanied by elaborate illustrations.
If you win this, you’ll want to pick up Doescher’s other works: “Shakespeare’s Star Wars” and “William Shakespeare’s The Empire Striketh Back.”
If you’d like to win “The Jedi Doth Return,” email giveaway@newsobserver.com by midnight Sunday (Dec. 25) and include your mailing address. Please put “Jedi” in the subject line to be included in the random drawing. Only the winner will be notified.
