Film Picks: Take a ‘Fantastic Voyage’ at the NC Museum of Natural Sciences

Friday, the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences celebrates the last Final Friday of 2016 with a screening of Richard Fleischer’s 1966 sci-fi classic “Fantastic Voyage.” Stephen Boyd, Edmond O’Brien and Raquel Welch star as members of a submarine crew who are shrunk to microscopic size and injected into the bloodstream of an important scientist in order to cure his illness. Before and after the movie, Dr. Kristy Ainslie, associate professor at the University of North Carolina’s Eshelman School of Pharmacy, will discuss nano technology, and what the film got right and wrong, science-wise.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m., movies and presentations begin at 7 p.m. Admission: $5. Details: 919-707-9800 or naturalsciences.org/finalfridays.
Other highlights
- On Friday, The Cary Theater is screening Jean-François Richet’s 2016 thriller “Blood Father” at 7 p.m., followed by Julio Quintana’s 2016 drama “The Vessel” at 9. Saturday, there is an encore of “The Vessel” at 7 p.m., followed by Ishirô Honda’s 1962 action adventure “King Kong Vs. Godzilla” at 9. Ross Adam and Robert Cannan’s 2016 documentary “The Lovers and the Despot” shows at 2 p.m. Sunday. On Tuesday, the “Frame-By-Frame: Better at the Movies” series presents Julian Schnabel’s 2007 drama “The Diving Bell and the Butterfly” at 7. Then on Thursday, Ron Davis’s 2015 documentary “Harry and Snowman” screens at 2 and 7 p.m., with an encore of “The Lovers and the Despot” at 9. Admission is $3-$5 to each film, except for “The Diving Bell and the Butterfly,” which costs $10. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.
