Jazz Picks: Jazzy New Year’s Eve options in Durham and Raleigh

Make new memories and usher in the new year at the Beyu Caffe’s “Let it Go-Go 2016” New Year’s Eve party featuring the Washington, D.C.-based go-go band The JoGo Project. There also will be a buffet and champagne.
It starts at 10 p.m. and tickets are $50 each. Get more details at beyucaffe.com.
Other highlights
- Also on New Year’s Eve, the Durham Jazz Workshop New Years Eve Party/Fundraiser features the Ariel Pocock Trio at the Sharp Nine Gallery in Durham. 9 p.m. $50. Info: durhamjazzworkshop.org.
- Before the Beyu’s big “Let it Go-Go” party, the cafe will serve a three-course New Year’s Eve dinner with jazz piano. 6-9 p.m. $50-$85 per person. Info: beyucaffe.com.
- More New Year’s Eve fun at the C Grace Bar in Raleigh with Peter Lamb & the Wolves. 9 p.m. $25. Info: cgracebar.com.
- And finally, a New Year’s Eve celebration with Al Strong and the Fresh Five, featuring Rissi Palmer at Circa 1888 in Raleigh. 8:30 p.m. $20. Info: circa1888raleigh.com.
