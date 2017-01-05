Film Picks: NCMA kicks off Winter Films series with ‘All About Eve’

Friday, the N.C. Museum of Art kicks off its Winter Films 2017 series with a special opening concert by singer-songwriter Mike Craver, original member of the Red Clay Ramblers, followed by a screening of Joseph L. Mankiewicz’s 1950 classic “All About Eve.” Bette Davis, Anne Baxter and George Sanders star in the acclaimed drama that swept the Oscars in 1951, winning Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor (Sanders), Best Screenplay (Mankiewicz), Best Costume Design (Edith Head and Charles Le Maire) and Best Sound Recording (Thomas T. Moulton).
Craver’s performance starts at 7:30 p.m. with the film following at 8:30. Tickets are $15 ($10 for Members, ages 7–18, and college students with ID). Details: 919-715-5923 or ncartmuseum.org.
Other highlights
- Friday through Sunday, The Carolina Theatre in downtown Durham will host The RetroEpics Film Festival, their annual marathon of movies with long running times, sweeping scopes and larger than life storylines – films that beg to be seen on the big screen. The films featured include Akira Kurosawa’s “The Hidden Fortress” (1958), Martin Scorsese’s “Goodfellas” (1990), Terry Gilliam’s “Brazil: The Director’s Cut” (1985), Hayao Miyazuki’s “Princess Mononoke” (1997) and James Cameron’s “Aliens: The Director’s Cut” (1986). Tickets are $9 to each film. Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.
- Friday, The Cary Theater is showing Ross Adam and Robert Cannan’s 2016 documentary “The Lovers and the Despot” at 7 p.m., followed by Ron Davis’s 2015 documentary “Harry and Snowman” at 9:15 (Saturday has encores of both films). Sunday, Peter Middleton and James Spinney’s 2016 documentary “Notes on Blindness” screens at 2 p.m. On Tuesday, it’s Carlos Saldanha’s 2011 animated adventure “Rio” at 10 a.m., then the “Frame-By-Frame: Better at the Movies” series presents Quentin Tarantino’s 1992 crime drama “Reservoir Dogs” at 7 p.m. Thursday, there is an encore of “Notes on Blindness” at 7 p.m., followed by Ron Howard’s 2016 documentary “The Beatles: Eight Days a Week- The Touring Years” at 9. Admission is $3-$5 to each film except for the “Rio” event, which is $1, and the “Reservoir Dogs” event, which is $10. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.
- Wednesday at Mission Valley Cinemas, the Cinema Overdrive series presents Lucio Fulci’s 1972 thriller “Don’t Torture a Duckling,” starring Florinda Bolkan, Barbara Bouchet and Tomas Milian. The movie, augmented by vintage trailers, starts at 7:30 p.m. and admission is $5 (tickets can be purchased online). Details: 919-847-5677 or ambassadorcinemas.com.
Comments