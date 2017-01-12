Film Picks: ‘Shine’ at Raleigh’s Rialto, ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ returns

The Rialto Theater in Raleigh is showing “Shine,” Scott Hicks’ 1996 biopic about Australian concert pianist David Helfgott, as part of their Monday at the Movies series. Geoffrey Rush won the Best Actor Oscar for his performance as Helfgott, who struggled with mental illness throughout his life and career. Lynn Redgrave, Noah Taylor, John Gielgud and Armin Mueller-Stahl, who was nominated for the Best Supporting Actor Academy Award, also star in the modern classic.
Tickets are $5 and showtime is 7 p.m. Details: 919-856- 8683 or ambassadorcinemas.com.
Other highlights
- In Durham on Friday, the Carolina Theatre’s RetroClassics series offers a double feature of Brian De Palma’s 1981 thriller “Blow Out,” starring John Travolta and Nancy Allen, followed by Francis Ford Coppola’s 1974 crime drama “The Conversation,” starring Gene Hackman. 7 p.m., $9. Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.
- Sunday, The Cary Theater screens Bob Hercules and Rita Coburn Whack’s 2016 documentary “Maya Angelou and I Still Rise” at 2 p.m. On Tuesday at 7 p.m., it’s “Rough Cuts Review,” an open screen night for North Carolina filmmakers. Thursday, Peter Middleton and James Spinney’s 2016 documentary “Notes on Blindness” screens at 2 p.m. Then it’s Barry Jenkins’ 2016 drama “Moonlight” at 7 p.m., followed by Ron Howard’s 2016 documentary “The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years” at 9:30. Admission is $3-$5 to each film except for “Rough Cuts Review” event, which is $10. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.
- The 1957 musical classic “Singin’ in the Rain,” starring Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds and Donald O’Connor, returns to theaters as part of a special 65th Anniversary tribute. The screenings, taking place Sunday and Wednesday, will be accompanied by commentary from Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz. Screenings are scheduled at the following theaters (check with theaters for showtimes or buy tickets online at fathomevents.com): Raleigh: Brier Creek, North Hills, Grande; Cary: Crossroads; Durham: Southpoint; Garner: White Oak.
- On Sunday, the Cinema Inc. series at the Rialto Theater in Raleigh presents Peter Greenaway’s 1989 British-French romantic crime drama “The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover,” starring Richard Bohringer, Michael Gambon, and Helen Mirren. Subscriptions for the rest of the season are sold out, but those interested in subscribing for 2017-2018 should send their contact information to thecinemainc@gmail.com.
- Tuesday in Durham, Duke’s Screen/Society’s “Documenting the Middle East” series presents Mor Loushy’s 2015 documentary “Censored Voices” at White 107. Thursday, the “Rights! Camera! Action!” series features Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s 2015 documentary short “A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness” at Smith Warehouse, Bay 4, C105. All start at 7 p.m. and are free. Details: 919-660-3030 or ami.trinity.duke.edu/screensociety.
