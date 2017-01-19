Film Picks: NCMA celebrates Ingrid Bergman with ‘Journey to Italy’

As part of their Winter Films 2017 Series, the N.C. Museum of Art celebrates Ingrid Bergman’s 100th birthday with screenings of a few choice favorites from the actress’s illustrious career. Friday, Bergman stars with George Sanders as a married couple in crisis in Roberto Rossellini’s “Journey to Italy.” The 1954 drama, the third film from then-married Rossellini and Bergman, originally flopped at the box office, but later came to be recognized as one of the Italian filmmaker’s finest films. It proved to be a huge influence on the French “New Wave” movement of filmmaking in the ’50s and ’60s.
The 8 p.m. screening will be introduced by NCMA Film Curator Laura Boyes. (“Ingrid Bergman in Her Own Words” screens Jan. 27.) Tickets are $7 ($5 for Members, ages 7–18, and college students with ID). Details: 919-715-5923 or ncartmuseum.org.
Other highlights
- Friday, The Cary Theater screens Ron Howard’s 2016 documentary “The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years” at 7 p.m., followed by Barry Jenkins’ 2016 drama “Moonlight” at 9:30 (with an encore of “Moonlight” at 2 p.m. Sunday). Tuesday, Richard Fleischer’s 1967 classic “Dr. Doolittle” shows at 10 a.m. as part of the “Film Day – Fun Day” series, and the Modern School of Film’s “Frame-By-Frame” cinema study series screens Abbas Kiarostami’s 2010 drama “Certified Copy” at 7 p.m. And on Thursday, the Southern Documentary Fund presents Nancy Buirski’s 2011 documentary “The Loving Story” at 6 p.m. Admission is $3-$5 to each film except for the “Film Day – Fun Day” event which is $1, and the “Frame-By-Frame” event, which is $10. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.
- In Durham on Friday, the Carolina Theatre’s RetroTreasures series offers a double feature of Arthur Hiller’s 1979 comedy classic “The In-Laws,” starring Alan Arkin and Peter Falk, and Ted Kotcheff’s 1978 comic mystery “Who is Killing the Great Chefs of Europe?” starring George Segal, Jacqueline Bisset and Robert Morley. 7 p.m., $9. Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.
- Tuesday in Durham, Duke’s Screen/Society’s French Film Festival features Lucie Borleteau’s 2015 drama “Fidelio, I’odysee d’Alice” (English title: “Fidelio, Alice’s Odyssey”) at the Bryan Center Griffith Film Theater at 7 p.m. Free. Details: 919-660-3030 or ami.trinity.duke.edu/screensociety.
Comments