January 19, 2017 12:00 PM

Film Picks: NCMA celebrates Ingrid Bergman with ‘Journey to Italy’

By Daniel Cook Johnson

Correspondent

As part of their Winter Films 2017 Series, the N.C. Museum of Art celebrates Ingrid Bergman’s 100th birthday with screenings of a few choice favorites from the actress’s illustrious career. Friday, Bergman stars with George Sanders as a married couple in crisis in Roberto Rossellini’s “Journey to Italy.” The 1954 drama, the third film from then-married Rossellini and Bergman, originally flopped at the box office, but later came to be recognized as one of the Italian filmmaker’s finest films. It proved to be a huge influence on the French “New Wave” movement of filmmaking in the ’50s and ’60s.

The 8 p.m. screening will be introduced by NCMA Film Curator Laura Boyes. (“Ingrid Bergman in Her Own Words” screens Jan. 27.) Tickets are $7 ($5 for Members, ages 7–18, and college students with ID). Details: 919-715-5923 or ncartmuseum.org.

Other highlights

  • Friday, The Cary Theater screens Ron Howard’s 2016 documentary “The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years” at 7 p.m., followed by Barry Jenkins’ 2016 drama “Moonlight” at 9:30 (with an encore of “Moonlight” at 2 p.m. Sunday). Tuesday, Richard Fleischer’s 1967 classic “Dr. Doolittle” shows at 10 a.m. as part of the “Film Day – Fun Day” series, and the Modern School of Film’s “Frame-By-Frame” cinema study series screens Abbas Kiarostami’s 2010 drama “Certified Copy” at 7 p.m. And on Thursday, the Southern Documentary Fund presents Nancy Buirski’s 2011 documentary “The Loving Story” at 6 p.m. Admission is $3-$5 to each film except for the “Film Day – Fun Day” event which is $1, and the “Frame-By-Frame” event, which is $10. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.
  • In Durham on Friday, the Carolina Theatre’s RetroTreasures series offers a double feature of Arthur Hiller’s 1979 comedy classic “The In-Laws,” starring Alan Arkin and Peter Falk, and Ted Kotcheff’s 1978 comic mystery “Who is Killing the Great Chefs of Europe?” starring George Segal, Jacqueline Bisset and Robert Morley. 7 p.m., $9. Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.
  • Tuesday in Durham, Duke’s Screen/Society’s French Film Festival features Lucie Borleteau’s 2015 drama “Fidelio, I’odysee d’Alice” (English title: “Fidelio, Alice’s Odyssey”) at the Bryan Center Griffith Film Theater at 7 p.m. Free. Details: 919-660-3030 or ami.trinity.duke.edu/screensociety.

