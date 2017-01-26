Film Picks: The Cary pays tribute to Leonard Nimoy with ‘Spock’ screenings

This weekend, The Cary Theater pays tribute to Leonard Nimoy, the legendary actor/director best known for his portrayal of the iconic half-human, half-Vulcan Mr. Spock from the “Star Trek” television and movie series, The Cary will have three screenings of Adam Nimoy’s 2016 documentary “For the Love of Spock” at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Augmenting those showings will be a couple of fan-favorite “Star Trek” films: Nicholas Meyer’s “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” (1982) at 9:30 p.m. Friday, and Jonathan Frakes’s “Star Trek: First Contact” (1996) at 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets are $3-$5 for each screening. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.
Other highlights
- Friday, the N.C. Museum of Art concludes its celebration of Ingrid Bergman’s 100th birthday with Stig Björkman’s 2015 documentary “Ingrid Bergman: In Her Own Words.” The 8 p.m. screening will be introduced by NCMA Film Curator Laura Boyes. Tickets are $7 ($5 for Members, ages 7–18, and college students with ID). Details: 919-715-5923 or ncartmuseum.org.
- Friday in Durham, The RetroFantasma series at the Carolina Theatre presents a double feature of two remakes of sci-fi favorites from the 1950s: Philip Kaufman’s “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” (1978), and Chuck Russell’s “The Blob” (1988). The double bill begins at 7 p.m. and admission is $9. Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.
- Also Friday, at Duke University, the Screen/Society hosts a special documentary screening and round table featuring Steve Mims’ 2016 documentary “Starving the Beast: The Battle to Disrupt and Reform America's Public Universities” at Rubenstein Library 153 at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, the French Film Festival has Robin Campillo’s 2013 drama “Eastern Boys” at Bryan Center Griffith Film Theater at 7 p.m. Thursday at 7 p.m., the “Documenting the Middle East” series presents Cüneyt Özdemir’s 2016 documentary “Defiance: The Night of the Failed Coup” at White 107. All screenings are free. Details: 919-660-3030 or ami.trinity.duke.edu/screensociety.
- Sunday, The Raleigh Film Underground presents Jennie Livingston’s 1990 documentary “Paris is Burning” at Ruby Deluxe in downtown Raleigh. The event begins at 5 p.m. Free. Details: facebook.com/raleighfilmunderground.
- Tuesday, The Cary hosts the “Frame-By-Frame: Better at the Movies” series featuring Jennifer Kent’s 2014 horror drama “The Babadook” at 7 p.m. ($10). Wednesday, it’s the N.C. Red Carpet Premiere of Taylor D. Adams’ 2016 drama “Thicker Than Blood” at 7 and 9 p.m. ($12). Thursday, Maggie Greenwald’s 2016 drama “Sophie and the Rising Sun” screens at 2, 7, and 9:30 p.m. ($3-$5). Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.
