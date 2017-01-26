Hollywood connections: 6 films nominated for Best Picture have UNC School of Arts ties

University of North Carolina School of the Arts alumni are well represented at this year’s Oscars.
Of the nine films nominated for Best Picture, six had UNC School of the Arts students or alumni in their credits, according to a report from the Winston-Salem Journal on Wednesday.
Lucas Hedges is a student at the UNC School of the Arts and is among the nominees for Best Supporting Actor. Hedges, 20, was nominated for “Manchester by the Sea,” in which he played Patrick, a 16-year-old whose father dies, leaving him in the care of his melancholic uncle, played by Casey Affleck, the Journal reported.
Hedges is on leave from school busy with stage and film roles including in the upcoming films “Lady Bird” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” and a starring role in the Off-Broadway play “Yen.”
“Manchester by the Sea” also was nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.
And Hedges isn’t the only one in “Manchester by the Sea” with ties to the school. Stephen McKinley Henderson, a UNCSA alumnus, plays Affleck’s boss. Henderson also appears in “Fences,” which received four nominations, including Best Picture.
Christian Mallen, a UNCSA student, appears in “Manchester” as C.J.
Other UNCSA alumni who worked on nominated films:
▪ Missi Pyle appears in “Captain Fantastic,” which was nominated for a Best Actor award for Viggo Mortensen’s performance.
▪ Alex Bickel was a colorist for “Moonlight.”
▪ Will Files was a sound re-recording mixer, sound designer and sound editor for “Passengers.”
▪ Nathan Krochmal was a set designer for “Hidden Figures.”
▪ Joey Poach was an executive/development assistant for “Hacksaw Ridge.”
▪ Michael A. Fry was an assistant to producers for “La La Land.”
▪ Jeff Nichols wrote and directed “Loving,” and several other alumni worked on the film: cinematographer Adam Stone; Kenneth Neil Moore, camera operator/second unit director of photography; Dylan Conrad, first assistant camera; Joseph Blankenship, technocrane technician; Matt “Smokey” Cloud, first assistant sound editor; and Michael Abbott Jr., a drama alumnus who has a role in the film as a deputy.
