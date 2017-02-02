DVD releases: ‘Loving,’ ‘Trolls,’ ‘Almost Christmas’ on Feb. 7

‘Loving’
(PG-13; 123 minutes; Universal): The deeply moving “Loving” tells the story of Richard and Mildred Loving, who became activists for interracial marriage when they wed in 1958, breaking a cruel miscegenation law in Virginia. Their fight to stay together led to a landmark Supreme Court Case in 1967 declaring such laws unconstitutional. Joel Edgerton plays Richard and Ruth Negga has received an Academy Award nomination for her role as Ruth. Directed by Jeff Nichols, “Loving” widely received stellar reviews from critics, who called it intimate, moving and superbly understated. Also of note: the film is based on Nancy Buirski’s 2012 HBO documentary “The Loving Story.” Buirski is the former leader of Durham’s Full Frame Documentary Film Festival.
‘Almost Christmas’
(PG-13; 111 minutes; Universal): “Almost Christmas” is a holiday comedy about a family’s patriarch (Danny Glover) who asks for one thing for Christmas: that every just get along. The family – the rest of the cast includes Mo’Nique, Omar Epps, JB Smoove, Gabrielle Union, Romany Malco and Nicole Ari Parker – have to spend five days under the same roof without killing each other. Audiences liked this one more than critics, who thought it wasn’t very distinctive. But Mo’Nique, who plays the family’s Aunt May, got high marks. One critic even thought “Almost Christmas” deserves a spin-off sequel – as long as it centers on Mo’Nique as Aunt May.
‘Trolls’
(PG; 92 minutes; 20th Century Fox): For the kiddies this week we get “Trolls,” voiced by Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, Zooey Deschanel and James Corden. And with that cast, it’s no surprise that the music is strong. Kendrick plays Poppy, the optimistic leader of the Trolls, and Timberlake plays her grumpy opposite, Branch. When all the Trolls, except for Poppy and Branch, are snatched up by a Bergen monster (Christine Baranski) who plans to cook and eat them, the two remaining Trolls must band together to save their tribe.
